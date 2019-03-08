Police Called to Miami Edison Senior High School Due to Disturbance

Authorities in Miami are reporting that they have been called to Miami Edison Senior High school due to a disturbance.

The incident occurred Friday just before noon at the school located on Northwest 62nd Street and Sixth Avenue.

While not much information about incident has been released, it has been said that the disturbance was between two students and that the city of Miami police had to call additional agencies for backup.

School Police officials are reporting that no injuries resulted from the disturbance and that the situation is now under control.

There may be some traffic in the area due to the investigation.