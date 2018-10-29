Police Chief Says Race Played a Factor in Kentucky Grocery Slayings

Several days after the FBI announced that they were investigating the shooting at a Kroger grocery store that left two dead as a possible hate crime, the police chief confirmed that the shooting was indeed racially motivated.

According to The Courier, Jeffersontown Police Chief Sam Rogers confirmed the results of the investigation as he spoke in front of the First Baptist Church on Sunday:

“I won’t stand here and pretend that none of us know what could have happened if that evil man had gotten in the doors of this church,” Rogers said. He then continued noting that the shooter 51-year-old Gregory Bush, told an armed man identified as Ed Harrell that “whites don’t kill whites” before he was taken into police custody.

According to the report, Bush attempted to break into First Baptist, which is a predominantly African-American church, Wednesday around 2:00 pm. When he could not get into the church, he then drove to a Kroger grocery store where he shot a black man identified as 69-year-old Maurice Stallard multiple times, including after he collapsed on the floor according to witness reports. Bush then exited the grocery store where he encountered and shot a black woman 67-year-old Vickie Lee Jones.

Bush is currently being held at a corrections facility in Louisville on a $5 million bond. He is charged with two counts of murder and 10 counts of wanton endangerment.