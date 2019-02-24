Police: Driver Flashed Teen, Recorded It on Phone

A man who is wanted for allegedly exposing himself to a 17-year-old girl in Pembroke Pines on Friday seemingly recorded the incident on his phone.

Police say the girl was walking home from her school bus stop near the 2000 block of North Douglas Road just before 3:15 p.m. on Friday when a vehicle approached.

They say the man, who is considered to be in his 40s, stopped the “Wrangler-type” Jeep and then “interacted with the juvenile.” The man is said to have pulled down his shorts and exposed himself while holding his phone up, apparently recording the situation.

The teen called 911 when the man drove away.

Police add that the suspect has short gray hair and a gray/black beard. He was wearing a short-sleeved T-shirt as well as gray gym shorts. They pointed out that at least one of the vehicle’s body panels may be painted gray.

Any witnesses or people with information may contact Pembroke Pines police at (954) 431-2200, email tips to them at tips@ppines.com, or contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477 or online at www.browardcrimestoppers.org.