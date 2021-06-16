Police drummer Stewart Copeland to launch series of “Police Deranged” orchestral concerts in August

Credit: Maria Shriver

Police drummer Stewart Copeland will celebrate the music of his old band with a series of special orchestral concerts dubbed “Police Deranged for Orchestra” that will take place in the coming months.

The show will get its world premiere on August 27 in San Diego at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. The event will feature the San Diego Symphony Orchestra conducted by Edwin Outwater, and joined by Copeland on percussion, three guest singers and a guitarist, performing a selection of The Police’s songs, including such classic hits as “Roxanne,” “Don’t Stand So Close to Me,” “Message in a Bottle” and many others.

According to a press release, Copeland created unique versions of Police tunes that he “deranged” for an orchestra to “give new life to classic songs and select hits” by the band.

Visit TheShell.org to check out ticket options.

Other performances of “Stewart Copeland’s Police Deranged for Orchestra” are scheduled for September 11 at Blossom Music Center in Cuyuhoga Falls, Ohio, with the Cleveland Symphony Orchestra; November 7 at Atlanta Symphony Hall with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra; and March 24, 25 and 26, 2022, at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center with the Nashville Symphony.

Meanwhile, Copeland also is slated to perform at this year’s Peach Music Festival with the supergroup trio Oysterhead, which also features Primus singer/bassist Les Claypool and Phish singer/guitarist Trey Anastasio. Oysterhead will play a headlining set on July 3 at the festival, which takes place at Montage Mountain in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.