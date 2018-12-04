Police fatally shot innocent man in back in AL mall shooting, autopsy reveals

Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. was shot and killed by police when gunfire erupted inside an Alabama mall on Thanksgiving night.

Police later revealed that they misidentified the 21-year-old as the shooter when, in fact, he was an innocent bystander.

An independent revealed that police shot Bradford in the back three times, suggesting he was running away from the scene.

Bradford was armed at the time of his death.

Bradford’s family says his death has left them “shocked and devastated.”

The Bradford family have retained civil rights attorney Benjamin L. Crump, according to a release from the law firm.

The officer involved in the shooting is on administrative leave pending an investigation, police said.

The shooting suspect is no longer at large.

On Monday, police arrested Erron Brown, who is charged with attempted murder in the Alabama mall shooting which left an 18-year-old injured.

