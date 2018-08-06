Police find 11 kids living in NM compound while searching for missing boy

Eleven children were discovered in a New Mexico compound by authorities initially searching for a missing 3-year-old boy.

Police say the compound did not have electricity, food or running water.

Two men, Siraj Wahhaj and Lucan Morton, were taken into custody after the Taos County Sheriff’s office performed a raid on Friday, sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said in a statement.

Additionally, three women a believed to be the children’s mothers were detained.

Wahhaj who was wanted by police in connection to his 3-year-old son who went missing in December of 2017 was held up in the compound heavily armed with an AR-15 rifle, five loaded 30-round magazines, and four loaded pistols.

On Sunday, Hogrefe said arrest warrants charging 11 counts of child abuse had been served on the five adults.

The young boy was not one of the 11 children ages 1-15 discovered at the New Mexico compound.

Investigators say the search for the AG Wahhaj who is four as of Monday is ongoing.

