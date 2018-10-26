Police Find an Arsenal of weapons in Drunk Driver’s Car

Authorities in Miami have arrested a suspect who was not only driving under the influence but who also had an arsenal of weapons stored in his vehicle.

The incident occurred Thursday morning near 14th Street and Ocean Court.

Police reported that early that morning, they received a call about a suspicious vehicle blocking an alleyway. When authorities approached the vehicle, they found the driver, 32-year-old David Goldammer of South Dakota, asleep at the wheel with two opened beer bottles and two loaded guns in the center console.

When authorities asked Goldammer to exit the vehicle, they said he seemed disoriented, his eyes were bloodshot, and he almost fell to the ground after opening the door. One of the officers reportedly asked Goldammer “what is going on?” and that’s when Goldammer reportedly replied “life.”  Goldammer also asked the officer if he could just call an Uber instead of taking the sobriety test.

During a search of Goldammer’s person and his vehicle, authorities reported finding another gun in Goldammer’s waistband and two additional loaded handguns, a semi-automatic rifle, a large amount of ammunition, a pocketknife with a swastika on it and a bullet-resistant vest in the vehicle.

Goldammer has been charged with DUI and openly carrying a weapon and has a bond was set at $5,000.

It is unclear what Goldammer planned to do with all the weapons.

