Police: FL woman claiming to be God robs mail truck, flees on tricycle

A Florida woman who claimed to be God stole a package from a mail truck and escaped using a tricycle, according to police.

Leida Crisostomo of Naples was arrested Saturday by Collier County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Police say the 52-year-old began yelling that she was God and said “voices were telling her to do things,” during her arrest.

Crisostomo pointed a gun at a witness and the mail carrier throughout the robbery.

A deputy saw Crisostomo riding on a sidewalk and took her into custody.

Following her arrest police determined the weapon was plastic.

Crisostomo faces charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault.

She was being held in the county jail on $25,000 bond.