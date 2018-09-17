Police: Flyer Offering Money to Those Who Turn in Undocumented Migrants Fake

Authorities are warning the public that a flyer claiming to offer a reward to those who turn in undocumented migrants is fake.

The flyer features the Homeland Security logo and the Crimestoppers logo and claims that anyone who turns in an undocumented immigrant who is then deported will receive a $100 reward.

So far the flyer has been spotted in both Florida and Texas, however, authorities in both states are reporting that they did not make the flyer nor will anyone who turns in an undocumented immigrant receive a reward.

