Police identify gunman in Aurora shooting

Friday evening, Police Chief Kristen Ziman identified the gunman in a deadly shooting spree at a manufacturing warehouse in Aurora, Ill., where five employees were killed, and five officers were injured as 45-year-old Gary Martin.

Aurora Police Chief says gunman terminated before shooting, not sure yet whether 45-year-old Gary Martin had gun at time of firing or he retrieved gun. https://t.co/9iRLSIBVDr pic.twitter.com/iaRcKWcceM — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) February 16, 2019

Additionally, Ziman said Martin worked as an employee for the Henry Pratt Co. which is one of the largest makers of industrial water valves for 15-years and that he was set to be fired.

The suspect who was killed at the scene used a handgun in the attack which lasted for about 90-minutes.

It is unknown at this time if the victims were the managers who were firing Martin as police were still working uncover their identities, Friday evening.

The company employs around 200 people; however, authorities were not sure how many were in the 29,000-square-foot warehouse at the time of the shooting.

A woman claiming to be Martin’s mother told the Chicago Sun-Times her son was “stressed out” before the shooting.

“He was way too stressed out,” she said.

But did not disclose her identity to the paper nor specify why he was stressed.

Court records show Martin had a conviction for stabbing a woman in Mississippi in 1994, according to the paper.

Ziman said she was unsure whether Martin was targeting specific employees or if his actions were part of a “classic workplace shooting.”

“I hate that we have to use the term classic workplace shooting,” she told reporters. “That pains me to do so.”

This story is developing.

Related content: