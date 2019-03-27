Police identify second parkland survivor who committed suicide

Police in Coral Springs are identifying the second Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student who committed suicide as 16-year-old sophomore Calvin Desir.

He is the second student from the high school to take their lives in the past week.

Sydney Aiello, who graduated from the school last year, took her life the previous weekend.

A town hall meeting is planned to help the community to deal with the aftermath of the shooting in February of 2018 that killed 17 people.

Hunter Pollack, who lost his sister Meadow in the Valentines Day massacre, spoke out about the loss of Calvin Desir via Twitter, sharing his GoFundMe page.

Parkland now mourns the loss of 16 year-old Calvin Desir Our community continues to suffer in grief as he is the second survivor to commit suicide within a week. Please consider donating to help his family with funeral costs. Rest In Power, Calvin.https://t.co/cav8M8EfWf — Hunter Pollack (@PollackHunter) March 27, 2019

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

