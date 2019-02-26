Police Investigate After Woman and 5-Year-Old Fall to Their Deaths in Miami

Authorities are currently investigating the deaths of a woman and a 5-year-old child after they are believed to have fallen from a high- rise building.

According to the report, authorities found a 5-year-old unresponsive and in critical condition on the terrace of the sixth-floor of the building. He was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in “extremely critical condition” where he died from his injuries. The woman’s body was later found in the shrubs near the building.

Authorities believe the two may have fallen from the 20th floor of the building, however, they are unsure what caused them to fall.

This is an ongoing investigation. The names of the victims have not been released at this time. t and wrongly accused.