Police: Man Used Machete on Co-worker at PB Outlets

A West Palm Beach man accused of stabbing a co-worker at the Palm Beach Outlets made his first court appearance Sunday morning.

According to police, 43-year-old Luis Arias works for the Outlets’ cleaning company. He became angry with a co-worker on Saturday evening for allegedly not completing his daytime cleaning tasks.

They say that Arias took a machete out of his locker and stabbed the victim multiple times inside the center’s food court.

The victim was released from the hospital on Sunday morning.

Arias is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He is being held on $50,000 bond.