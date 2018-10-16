Police officer charged with raping woman during traffic stop

Monday, a police officer was arrested and charged with rape after assaulting a woman during a traffic stop, according to the department.

Ryan Macklin who is a six-year veteran of the Prince George’s County Police Department in Maryland faces charges of first-degree rape, second-degree rape, perverted practice, second-degree assault, and fourth-degree sex offense.

According to Police, the 29-year-old pulled the woman over Thursday around 1 a.m. and attempted to touch the woman’s breast before ordering her to move her car behind a store.

The woman complied and moved her vehicle behind the store where the officer allegedly forced the woman to perform oral sex on him and told her he wanted to have sex with her during the traffic stop, according to the charging documents.

A witness whom the victim called earlier interrupted the assault, causing the officer to return to his cruiser and flee the scene.

The victim came forward several hours after the alleged attack.

The witness corroborated the victim’s story which was also supported by video evidence.

Police do not know why Macklin who was on duty, in uniform and operating a marked police cruiser targeted the victim.

Macklin has been suspended without pay and is expected to appear in court via closed-circuit television on Wednesday.

