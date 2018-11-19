Police: Pedestrian Struck by Brightline Train in Lantana

Lantana police said Brightline train was involved in an accident Monday morning involving a pedestrian near the Lake Worth/Lantana city line.

At 6:15 a.m., US 1 was shutdown near Dixie Highway.

Police confirmed a pedestrian was hit by the train and that no one was killed.

Lantana police and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were at the scene, but crews had cleared the scene by 6:30 a.m.

The train is moving southbound again after being stopped.

