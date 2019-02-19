Police Rule Death of Man and Woman in Boca Raton as Murder-Suicide

Authorities in suburban Boca Raton say they are ruling the death of a man and a woman found shot in a home Monday afternoon as a murder-suicide.

The incident occurred on the 22000 block of SW 57th Circle.

Authorities say a teen arrived home and found the two bodies and call police.

According to the report, investigators believe the man shot the woman and then turned the gun on himself.

It is not clear what sparked the incident which some neighbors are calling shocking in their quiet neighborhood. Another neighbor, however, detailed a different story but still said the deaths were shocking:

“Sometimes, they would be partying very hard and sometimes they’d be fighting, like a dispute here and there, but like nothing really that there was any cops at the house,” told CBS12.

Authorities are still investigating. It was not said what relationship the teen had with the adults.