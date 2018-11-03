Police search for gunman who shot one person on Dartmouth campus

According to the university and Hanover Police, one person was shot in a study room on the Dartmouth campus.

UPDATE (11:03 PM): According to the Hanover Police, at 9:50 p.m. tonight a non-Dartmouth student was shot at the Christian Science Reading Room at 1 School Street. — Dartmouth (@dartmouth) November 3, 2018

A shelter-in-place order was put in place as there were reports of shots fired at other campus locations but was lifted hours later.

The suspect is at large.