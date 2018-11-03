Police search for gunman who shot one person on Dartmouth campus

According to the university and Hanover Police, one person was shot in a study room on the Dartmouth campus.

A shelter-in-place order was put in place as there were reports of shots fired at other campus locations but was lifted hours later.

The suspect is at large.

