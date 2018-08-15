Police search for man seen spanking hippo at Zoo

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after a video featuring a man climbing into a zoo enclosure and spanking one of the multiple hippopotami’ on the rear went viral.

The now-viral video displays the unidentified man sneaking up to two hippos, Rosie and Mara, at the Los Angeles Zoo.

The video was posted to social media on Aug. 7 prompting Zoo officials to respond by filing a report with the LAPD and by posting a “No Trespassing” sign on the exhibit.

The LA Zoo confirmed that the man and the hippos were unharmed.

Additionally, Zoo officials demanded respect for the animals space at all times.

“It is a privilege to observe these rare and endangered species, but they are still wild animals, and their space must be respected at all times,” the LA Zoo said in a statement.

