Police: St. Louis Man Killed Girlfriend, Kids, Grandmother

A St. Louis, Missouri-area man is facing numerous criminal charges, after police say he shot and killed his girlfriend, her two young children, as well as her mother in their home as the weekend began.

Prosecutors have filed 15 charges against 46-year-old Richard Darren Emery of St. Charles, Missouri. Those include first-degree murder, assault and attempted robbery.

Police reportedly received a call from inside the home just before midnight on Friday.

According to prosecuting attorney Tim Lohmar, officers later discovered three of the victims dead of gunshot wounds in one bedroom. They were identified as Zoe Kasten, 8; her brother, Jonathan Kasten, 10; and the children’s grandmother, Jane Moeckel, 61.

A fourth victim who remains unnamed bit was identified as a 39-year-old woman, was discovered in the home’s master bedroom. She was suffering from gunshot wounds but still alive at the time, according to Lohmar, and later died at the hospital.

He added, “It was a gruesome, gruesome scene.” As for a motive, his response was, “We may never know. This one in particular was the worst example of a domestic violence case. Anytime you have a domestic violence case you worry about the safety of the victim, and this would be your worst nightmare.”

Investigators believe that Moeckel made the call from inside the home. Police Lieutenant Tom Wilkison says, “During that phone call, the 911 operator could hear gunshots in the background.”

Emery attempted to escape in his pickup truck but was stopped by police. After exchanging shots with officers, he ran and tried to carjack a vehicle. That car’s driver, whom Emery stabbed seven times, received non-life-threatening injuries.

Emery was caught after he attempted to hide in a convenience store bathroom and the clerk called police, according to Lohmar.

Each of the 15 charges that Emery faces carries the possibility of 30 years to life in prison. Lohmar says that more charges could be possible, and that it is an option to seek the death penalty under Missouri law.

He adds, “It’s premature for us to make any sort of pronouncement about that right now, but I can tell you this thing looks and smells like a death penalty case.”