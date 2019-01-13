Police Taken Gun from 6-Year-Old in School

Police in Ohio say they confiscated a handgun from a kindergartner as he was walking into school.

Someone told officers that the 6-year-old boy seemed to have a large object in his pants.

The police did not say whether the gun was loaded. However, a photo they shared bullets with the weapon.

They add that the boy is not being charge due to his age.

The investigation continues into how and where he got the gun.

A school principal’s letter says the student “will face appropriate discipline,” although it did not elaborate.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Police Take Gun from 6-Year-Old in School Trump Calls Biden “Weak,” Looks Forward to 2020 Man Chews Seat of Patrol Car During Cocaine Arrest TSA Workers Get Some Pay; Most in U.S. Blame Trump for Shutdown WaPo: Trump is Hiding Details of Putin Meetings PBSO: Woman Threatened Us on Facebook
Comments