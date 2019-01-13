Police Taken Gun from 6-Year-Old in School

Police in Ohio say they confiscated a handgun from a kindergartner as he was walking into school.

Someone told officers that the 6-year-old boy seemed to have a large object in his pants.

The police did not say whether the gun was loaded. However, a photo they shared bullets with the weapon.

They add that the boy is not being charge due to his age.

The investigation continues into how and where he got the gun.

A school principal’s letter says the student “will face appropriate discipline,” although it did not elaborate.