Police Team-up With Amazon to Catch Package Thieves

Due to an uptake in package thefts, authorities have decided to team up with Amazon in order to try and catch some of the would-be thieves.

Police in Jersey City have begun to plant dummy boxes, (boxes equipped with GPS tracking systems or surveillance) and have installed doorbell cameras at several homes and establishments in order to try and catch would-be thieves.

Authorities spoke to reporters about their operation and reported that it did not take them long to catch their first thief. Police reported they had a thief in custody within minutes of setting out a package.

While Amazon, UPS, and FedEx declined to release the number of reported package thefts, Jersey City Police Chief Michael Kelly told The Associated Press that the locations for the operation were selected based on crime statistics and mapping of theft locations provided by Amazon.

Similar programs have also been initiated in other cities in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Hayward, California, however, it is unclear if the program is being used in Florida or if there are plans to do so in the future.