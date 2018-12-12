Police thought man was eaten by alligators, FL wife now on trial for his murder

A Florida woman is now on trial for her husband’s murder almost twenty years after his death.

Prosecutors say Denise Williams planned the December 2000 slaying of her husband with the man that she was having an affair with and later married.

Mike Williams disappeared while duck hunting on a lake in Tallahassee, sparking a massive search by local and state authorities.

Police initially said that he had fallen from his boat and that alligators had devoured his body and without a body, his wife petitioned to have him declared dead due to accidental drowning.

Williams had three life insurance policies and worth $1.75 million at the time of his death.

Years later it was revealed that Williams died as a result of a shotgun wound to the head and had been buried near a lake north of the state capital.

The man who shot him was his best friend and insurance agent Brian Winchester, who confessed to the killing last year and reiterated that confession in court on Tuesday.

Winchester also implicated him and his best friends former wife in the murder.

Denise Williams is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and accessory after the fact in her husband’s killing.

She married Winchester in December 2005, but the relationship did not last, and they divorced in 2016.

Winchester then plead no contest to kidnapping his ex-wife at gunpoint and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Ironically, authorities announced that Mike Williams’ body was found after receiving “new information.”

According to reports, the body was found two months earlier, but law enforcement did not release the information until DNA tests confirmed it was, in fact, Mike Williams.

Denise Williams reportedly denies any involvement in the murder and her attorney said in court Tuesday that the prosecution lacks sufficient evidence of an affair during her first marriage.

However, her previous husband then gave damning testimony describing the affair, the planning of the murder and the actual act.

Winchester has been given immunity from murder charges in exchange for his testimony.

Additionally, he was given a lighter sentence in his kidnapping case.

No other information is available at this time.