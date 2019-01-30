Police: UCF student arrested, had fully automatic AR-15 in car on campus

An engineering student at the University of Central Florida (UCF) was arrested after police discovered he was keeping a fully-automatic AR-15 in his car at an on-campus dorm.

Max Bennett Chambers, 19, was arrested Tuesday following an investigation by UCF police.

The investigation began after UCF police received an anonymous tip that Chambers possessed drop-in auto sears, which can be used to convert a semiautomatic rifle into an automatic weapon.

According to the arrest affidavit, Chambers allowed police to search his vehicle at the Towers at Knights Plaza, a complex of apartment-style dorm towers on the main campus.

The AR-15 was found inside the vehicle and Chambers admitted to owning it, according to police.

Here’s the modified, full-auto AR-15 that police say the UCF student had in his vehicle at Tower 3: pic.twitter.com/rPUjuukZ4h — Jeff Weiner (@JeffWeinerOS) January 30, 2019

An FDLE instructor test-fired the weapon and confirmed it was fully automatic.

According to police, the gun was found with a brand-new six-round magazine but was able to fire at least 19 rounds consecutively with a single trigger pull.

UCF police Chief Carl Metzger says detectives do not believe Chambers intended to harm anyone with the gun, “we believe he’s an enthusiast who put his interest in firearms above complying with the law.”

Chambers has been banned from the UCF campus following his arrest.