Polio-Like Disease Spreads To Florida

A rare ‘polio-like’ disease that has been popping up across the country in recent months has now spread to Florida.
A Jacksonville girl was recently diagnosed with acute flaccid myelitism, or AFM – a neurological condition that causes weakness in the arms and legs and mostly affects children.
AFM incapacitated 3-year-old Aamira Faircloth in a matter of days. Her mother Reba warns other parents to act fast if you notice symptoms.
Symptoms can include sudden weakness in the arms or legs, drooping eyelids or slurring speech.
AFM attacks the nervous system, weakening the body’s muscles and reflexes.

AFM is still very rare, but has surfaced in more than 25 states so far in 2018.
Unlike polio, AFM is not contagious.

The post Polio-Like Disease Spreads To Florida appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

The News You Need To Know In A Minute 10/19/18 We Got a Winner! West Palm Store Sells Winning Fantasy 5 Ticket Child rapper who appeared on ‘Ellen’ charged with disorderly conduct Abducted child found in FL Antibiotic-resistant salmonella confirmed in FL Pompeo says US to give Saudis ‘a few more days’ for Khashoggi investigation
Comments