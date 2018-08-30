Polk County Sheriff Calls Shooting by Uber Driver “Classic Stand Your Ground” Case

A Central Florida Uber driver is not expected to be charged with a crime after killing another motorist early Tuesday morning.

The Polk County sheriff and investigators have labeled the shooting a justifiable homicide:

Jason Boek wasn’t even supposed to be driving; his license was suspended and he was on probation for battery. When the 34-year-old thought that his girlfriend was in Robert Westlake’s Uber car, he chased it and forced it to stop.

Westlake was legally armed and fired his weapon in self defense.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says Jason Boek’s death is the fault of Jason Boek, stating “Here’s a message for the hotheads. Don’t do that stuff. Good people carry guns, and they will shoot you.” Under Florida’s Stand Your Ground Law, Westlake won’t be charged.

Sheriff Grady Judd provided more details and released the dashcam video from the Uber driver’s vehicle who shot and killed a man in unincorporated Polk County.

