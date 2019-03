Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and the entire Sheriff’s Office delivered a brand new bike to a 13-year-old boy whose old one was stolen off his front porch on Monday.

Daylin Campbell was given the bike last Christmas while he was battling leukemia.

Daylin’s mother asked the community for help retrieving the bike via Facebook prompting the PCSO to step in.

Daylin is now in remission and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office reportedly hopes the bike will help him enjoy being a kid again!