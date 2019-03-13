Poll: Floridians Give Governor Ron DeSantis a Big Job Approval Thumbs Up

Fifty-nine percent of Florida voters approve of the job Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., is doing – the highest approval rating for a Sunshine State governor in 10 years, a new Quinnipiac University poll reveals.

Only 17 percent disapprove of the Republican’s job performance.

Here are highlights of the Florida poll released Wednesday:

82 percent of Republicans approve of the way DeSantis is handling his job, compared to 5 percent who do not.

42 percent of Democrats approve of his job performance, while 28 percent disapprove.

56 percent of independents approve of the way he is handling his job, compared to 17 percent who do not.

“Ron DeSantis won the governorship by the slimmest of margins, yet in his first two-plus months in office he has gotten off to a strong start. His 59 percent job approval today is better than most of his counterparts around the country,” said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll. “Part of Gov. DeSantis’ success is his taking on issues such as the environment on which Republicans often don’t focus.

“Gov. DeSantis and the state’s politicians are benefitting from an overall sunny mood among Floridians who are happy about the economy and life in general.”

Here’s how individual topics break down in the poll.

Immigration

Florida voters support 61 – 27 percent Gov. DeSantis’ proposal to require local law enforcement to work with federal immigration authorities. Support is 68 – 21 percent among white voters, 51 – 39 percent among black voters and 48 – 39 percent among Hispanic voters. Democrats are opposed 50 – 37 percent, the only listed group in opposition.

Voters support 57 – 35 percent a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

Undocumented immigrants are provided too much protection in Florida, 34 percent of voters say, as 25 percent say they are not provided enough protection and 26 percent say undocumented immigrants get the right amount of protection.

Gun Control

With a wide gender gap, Florida voters oppose 57 – 40 percent allowing trained teachers and school officials to carry guns on school grounds. Women oppose arming teachers 63 – 33 percent. Men are divided as 47 percent support the idea, with 50 percent opposed.

Stricter gun laws would do more to reduce gun violence in schools, 58 percent of voters say, as 32 percent say armed teachers would do more to reduce gun violence in schools. Florida voters support stricter gun laws 59 – 37 percent.

If more people carried guns, Florida would be less safe, 55 percent of voters say, while 35 percent of voters say the state would be safer.

From March 6 – 11, Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,058 Florida voters with a margin of error of +/- 3.7 percentage points, including the design effect.