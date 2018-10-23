Poll: Majority of Voters Agree Government Should Stop Hondurans at US Border

A majority of likely voters in the U.S. agree with President Trump’s efforts to stop a caravan of Hondurans from entering the country.

According to the latest Rasmussen report, 51-percent say the caravan should be stopped, while 38-percent say the U.S. government should let them in. Eleven percent of those polled are undecided.

This is roughly the same as findings back in April when another caravan of Central Americans was moving through Mexico toward the U.S.

Meanwhile the 7-14 thousand migrants are taking a day of rest. Reports are that the caravan is loosely organized, but there is also talk that some of the migrants might hop on a freight train to speed up their trip to the US border.