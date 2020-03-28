Poll: Men Less Likely To Heed Health Warnings About Coronavirus

A new poll suggests that men are less likely to follow coronavirus guidelines than women. According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, only 60 percent of men say they’re washing their hands more often, as opposed to 73 percent of women. Women were also 14 percent more likely to avoid public gatherings, and 9 percent more likely to avoid close physical contact. Those results are alarming since other studies have suggested that men are more likely to die from coronavirus than women. Why do you think men are taking this less seriously?