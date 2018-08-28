Polls Are Open for Primary Election Day in Florida

Today is Primary election day and more Floridians have voted early or voted by mail than early voting turnout for the last primary in 2016, a presidential election year.

Nearly 65-thousand people have voted early in Broward County, the most in Florida.

While the governor’s race gets the most attention today, Primary Day also involves some local congressional races.

The most watched race might be in District 27 where 14 candidates are competing to replace retiring Republican Ileana Ros-Lehtinen.

Four South Florida incumbents are facing primary challenges in their congressional re-elections.

District 18 Republican Brian Mast is facing two challengers in Dave Cummings and Mark Freeman, and District 26 Republican Carlos Curbelo is running against Souraya Faas.

For the Democrats, District 20’s Alcee Hastings is running against Sheila McCormick, and District 22’s Ted Deutch is facing challenger Jeff Fandl.

Also, District 24’s Frederica Wilson is facing a challenge from Ricardo De La Fuente.

Democrat Gwen Graham and Republican Ron DeSantis appear to be the front-runners in their respective parties’ races for governor.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. as voters statewide nominate candidates for governor, attorney general and agriculture commissioner.

We will have special election coverage all day with results beginning at 8:00 tonight.

The election dates for 2018 are: Primary Election: August 28, 2018. General Election: November 6, 2018. More info here.

