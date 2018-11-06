Polls Open in Florida For Midterm Elections

Polls are now open in Florida as the midterm elections have finally arrived. Democrats like their chances of re-taking control of the House. In the House, Democrats need a net gain of 23 seats. They are favored to win 18 GOP seats and Republicans are favored to win two Democratic seats. Polls open in a half hour here in Florida.

A staggering 36 million voters cast their ballots ahead of Election Day this year, setting the stage for much-higher-than-usual turnout for a midterm — and, potentially, big surprises on Tuesday night.

Florida’s early voting turnout broke the 5-million mark mostly on the strength of the largest early voting turnouts in the big Democratic counties of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach.

Democrat Andrew Gillum has a chance to make history today. The Tallahassee Mayor could become the state’s first black governor if he beats Republican Ron DeSantis. There are several other races, though, that affect South Florida, including four congressional races.

President Trump says todays elections are about security and prosperity adding you can’t fight the progress his administration has made.

Last night Trump said the U.S. has the hottest economy in the world. Trump also spoke up in favor of Republicans Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis in Florida…which is in the spotlight today.

Miami Political expert Dr. Sean Foreman says today’s voting is a referendum on President Trump.

Foreman noted that many Republicans are showing up to the polls to support Trump’s tax cuts, the Supreme Court nominees and other policies that are valuable to the conservative agenda.

The Department of Justice has sent a team to watch over the election in Palm Beach County. The DOJ’s Civil Rights Division is in 35 jurisdictions in 19 states.

Palm Beach, Pinellas and DeSoto were selected in Florida, but the DOJ is not saying exactly why.

