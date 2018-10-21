Pompano Beach Mother Charged in Daughters’ Fire Deaths

A Pompano Beach mother is facing charges, after her two young daughters died in an apartment fire last weekend.

Jeny Yosselin Melendez-Ramirez, 22, told investigators that she placed her three children under the care of her 16-year-old sister while she was at work.

The sister claims that Melendez-Ramirez asked her to take the 2-year-old child and buy baby food, while leaving 5-month-old Abigail Espinoza and 5-year-old Sofia Melendez alone in the apartment at the Banyan Club complex on NE 48th Street.

That is when neighbors saw smoke coming out of apartment 314 and called for help. Upon arrival, paramedics and fire officials found the bodies of Espinoza and Melendez.

Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives and special agents with Homeland Security Investigations arrested Melendez-Ramirez over this weekend. She is being charged with two counts of aggravated manslaughter of a child, and remains at the Broward County Jail due to an immigration hold.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office says Melendez-Ramirez’s 2-year-old and teen sister are now in DCF custody.