Pompeo meets with Saudi Arabia officials over missing journalist

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Riyadh Tuesday to discuss the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman.

Khashoggi, a columnist for the Washinton Post, went missing on Oct 2. and was last seen entering the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

Turkish police sources who remain anonymous have alleged that he was murdered and dismembered inside the consulate.

According to reports, the kingdom is in the process of preparing a report that will acknowledge the death of Jamal Khashoggi citing his it was a result of a botched interrogation at its Istanbul consulate.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with President Trump and National Security Advisor John Bolton following his meetings in Riyadh.

Pompeo held separate meetings with King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, and the Saudi Foreign Minister, according to a statement from the State Department spokesperson who described the meetings as “both direct and candid.”

“While the United States has a number of regional and bilateral issues to discuss with Saudi leadership, learning what happened to Jamal Khashoggi is the primary purpose of this trip and is of great interest to the President. The Secretary has made that clear in each of his meetings today,” wrote the statement.

It remains unclear whether the incident could cause tensions between Saudi Arabia and the U.S. who has proposed $136B in major defense sales to the country since 2009.

Trump took to Twitter Tuesday to discuss the matter further writing that answers will be coming shortly.

Just spoke with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia who totally denied any knowledge of what took place in their Turkish Consulate. He was with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

…during the call, and told me that he has already started, and will rapidly expand, a full and complete investigation into this matter. Answers will be forthcoming shortly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

A spokesperson for the State Department confirmed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is flying to Ankara on Wednesday and hold talks with Turkish officials on the case of Jamal Khashoggi.

