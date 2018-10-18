Pompeo says US to give Saudis ‘a few more days’ for Khashoggi investigation

Thursday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters that he instructed President Donald Trump to give Saudi Arabia to complete” an investigation into the disappearance of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Pompeo said that Saudi officials told him during a visit to the kingdom this week that “they will conduct a complete, thorough investigation of all of the facts surrounding Mr. Khashoggi, and that they will do so in a timely fashion.”

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuhin announced via tweet that he had also met with Trump and Pompeo in the White House and decided during the meeting that he would rescind his attendance at the Future Investment Initiative summit set to start next week in Riyadh.

The post came just minutes after Pompeo spoke to reporters.

Khashoggi, a columnist for the Washinton Post, went missing on Oct 2. and was last seen entering the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

Turkish police sources who remain anonymous have alleged that he was murdered and dismembered inside the consulate.

Tuesday, Pompeo visited Saudi Arabia and met with officials over the allegedly murdered journalist.

It remains unclear whether the incident could cause tensions between Saudi Arabia and the U.S. who has proposed $136B in major defense sales to the country since 2009.

