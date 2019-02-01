Pompeo: U.S. Withdrawing From Russia Nuclear Treaty Feb 2

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the U.S. is withdrawing from a nuclear treaty with Russia Saturday.
Pompeo announced the U.S. is suspending obligations under the intermediate-range nuclear forces treaty as of tomorrow.

The Trump administration warned Russia last month that it was in breach of the treaty signed by former President Ronald Reagan.
In a statement, Pompeo said “Russia has jeopardized the United States’ security interests.”

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Gov. DeSantis Proposes Largest Florida Budget in History Totaling More than $91 Billion Gov. DeSantis’ Largest Florida Budget in History Totaling More than $91 Billion The Very Best Places to Watch Super Bowl 53 in South Florida South Florida Inundated with Heavy Rain Trump Heading to Palm Beach Friday The News You Need To Know In A Minute 2/1/19
Comments