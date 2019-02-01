Pompeo: U.S. Withdrawing From Russia Nuclear Treaty Feb 2

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the U.S. is withdrawing from a nuclear treaty with Russia Saturday.

Pompeo announced the U.S. is suspending obligations under the intermediate-range nuclear forces treaty as of tomorrow.

The Trump administration warned Russia last month that it was in breach of the treaty signed by former President Ronald Reagan.

In a statement, Pompeo said “Russia has jeopardized the United States’ security interests.”