Pop-Tart & Eggo’s Team Up For A New Tasty Treat!

There’s a new breakfast combo on the way that’s either very intriguing . . . or something that just feels wrong, in an incestuous way. Pop-Tarts and Eggo are teaming up to create a new product.

It’s a Pop-Tart with a Frosted Maple Syrup flavor. But that’s not all. It has a “buttery-yellow crust that’s reminiscent of an Eggo waffle.” And they’re topped with white and yellow icing.

They’ll be in stores by December, and a box of eight will cost $2.99. By the way, Pop-Tarts and Eggo are both Kellogg’s brands.

I’m in just for the box…love that yellow and blue!