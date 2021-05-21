Pop-Tarts Mystery Flavor! Figure It Out For Prizes!

For the first time ever, Pop-Tarts is offering a new mystery flavor along with the chance to “win big” for correctly guessing the flavor.

All you do is scan the QR code on a box of Mister E (pronounced Mystery) Pop-Tarts.

After you taste one, you go through a bunch of clues online then submit a flavor guess.

Prizes up for grabs include ten Xbox Series S gaming consoles plus Pop-Tart hoodies and hats.

What do you think some of the flavors might be? What’s your favorite current flavor of Pop-Tarts?

(ChewBoom)