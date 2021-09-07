Pop-Tarts Releases Dia De Muertos Design

Now that Labor Day is over, everywhere you turn will be all about the fall and Halloween season, including food brands.

The latest to jump in on the seasonal fun is Pop-Tarts with their limited edition Dia De Muertos, which means Day of the Dead.

The holiday originated in Mexico and honors the lives of loved ones who have passed and to celebrate the holiday, Pop-Tarts is giving us the Frosted Chocolatey Churro.

The pastry will feature five different designs including the sugar skull, the marigold flower, the Mexican religious candle, the Mexican folk scriptures, and colorful tissue cut into elaborate designs.

Are you going to try the new flavored Pop-Tart? What is your favorite Pop-Tart flavor?

photo courtesy of Pintrest/PopTarts