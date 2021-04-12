Popcorn Salad?? “Girl Meets Farm” Star Molly Yeh Gets Roasted For This Odd Food Combo!

With 1.4 million views, a video of popcorn salad is serving up a lot of attention on Twitter.

Some have branded it “a recipe from h*ll” while others called it “a crime against humanity.”

Food Network’s Molly Yeh shared the recipe for “Crunchy Snap Pea Popcorn Salad” which includes popcorn mixed with peas, carrots, shallots, watercress, and celery leaves.

It’s then tossed with a salad dressing made of mayo, sour cream, cider vinegar, sugar, and Dijon mustard.

Would you actually eat this? What’s a recipe you tried that you thought for sure would be a bust, but turned out great?

(NDTV)