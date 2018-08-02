Pope Francis: Abolish the Death Penalty Worldwide

Pope Francis says the death penalty is never justified.

The pope declared today the death penalty is inadmissible in all cases.

Francis said the death penalty is an attack on the inviolability and dignity of the person. His declaration is being added to the official statement of Catholic beliefs. Before today, church policy allowed the death penalty in some cases if, as the policy put it, it was the only practicable way to defend the lives of human beings effectively against the aggressor. Pope Francis says the church will work to see that capital punishment is abolished worldwide.

