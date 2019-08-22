Popeyes Chicken Sandwiches Are Selling Out

The buzz about the new Popeyes Chicken Sandwich is making the meal hard to find. In New York, some Popeyes locations have sold out of the treat. One person who tried to get the sandwich at a location in New York City’s Chinatown has been three times and the sandwich was not available at all. Some food critics and plenty of people on social media are singing the praises of the sandwich. Don’t be surprised if your Popeyes location runs out as the legend grows. Have you been able to try the sandwich yet? Does it live up to the hype?

Chick fil a vs Popeyes …let me see#popeyes #chicfilA#chickensammich#shoisgood#PastorFred#letmesee #waitaminute #tasteandseethelordisgood Posted by Fred Thomas on Tuesday, August 20, 2019