Popeyes Is Launching Its First Chicken Sandwich Nationwide to Compete With Chick-fil-A

Popeyes is upping the ante to compete with Chick-fil-A with their new chicken sandwich. The new sandwich will be made just like Chick-fil-A’s favorite menu item to include a fried chicken breast, with pickles, and mayonnaise between a golden brown bun. Popeye hopes to bring in more sales to rival Chick-fil-A, who just became the third largest selling restaurant in the country. Popeyes new chicken sandwich is the largest launch in the company’s history since 1989. Who has better chicken, Popeyes or Chick-fil-A?