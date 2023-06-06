Popeyes Is Launching Two New Chicken Sandwiches

Popeyes has announced they are adding two brand-new sandwiches to their menu.

Starting today, the Blackened Chicken Sandwich and the option to turn any chicken sandwich into a bacon and cheese chicken sandwich will be permanently added to the menu.

The Blackened Chicken Sandwich will be the first permanent addition to Popeyes’ chicken sandwich lineup since it launched in 2019.

Each sandwich is served with barrel-cured pickles and classic or spicy mayo on a toasted brioche bun and be available at restaurants nationwide starting today (Tuesday).

Who makes your favorite chicken sandwich?