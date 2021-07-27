Popeyes Nuggets Launch Today

The big day is finally here!

Popeyes Chicken Nuggets launch today.

Popeyes describes their nuggets as a ‘mini version’ of their chicken sandwich and we all remember how wildly popular those were.

Popeyes has taken every precaution to facilitate a peaceful nugget launch but visiting locations nationally to help execute the plans for a peaceful launch.

Are you getting in on the nugget craze today? Who has the best chicken nuggets?