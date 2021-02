While Popeye’s is now best known for its chicken sandwich, it could possibly be bringing back a menu item from its past. Popeye’s is testing out chicken nuggets in selected locations in Arkansas, Texas, Connecticut and Ohio. The nuggets are said to have the same coating as Popeye’s chicken sandwich. The nuggets come in different sizes, ranging from 8-48 piece boxes! Are you excited to try nuggets from Popeye’s? Who makes the best chicken nuggets?