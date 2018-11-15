Porn Star Lawyer Michael Avenatti Arrested

Trump nemesis and attorney to porn star Stormy Daniels, Michael Avenatti has been arrested and is still behind bars tonight.
Avenatti, a potential presidential candidate in 2020, was arrested Wednesday on domestic violence charges after allegedly hitting his estranged wife in the face.

Avenatti was taken into custody in Los Angeles Wednesday for allegedly leaving his wife’s face “swollen and bruised,” according to TMZ.

The act of alleged violence originally took place on Tuesday but LAPD responded to the address Wednesday where Avenatti could be heard saying “She hit me first, This is bullsh–,” the website reported.

A woman ran out of the apartment building wearing sunglasses and saying on the phone, “I can’t believe you did this to me,” TMZ said.

Avenatti is reportedly still in police custody.

