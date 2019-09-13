Porn Website Bids For Naming Rights To Miami Heat Arena

Miami’s American Airlines Arena will be getting a new name soon after the airline announced earlier this week it would no longer pay for naming rights. Now a porn website is bidding to take their spot. The adult website BangBros announced Thursday that it submitted a $10 million bid to change the name of the arena, which is home to the Miami Heat, to “BangBros Center” or “The BBC” for short. The company claims that “both the Heat and BangBros have become staples of the city” and that “It doesn’t get much more Miami than having the arena sponsored by BangBros”. Miami-Dade officials have not yet publicly responded to the proposal. Do you think the proposal has a chance? What should Miami’s arena be named?