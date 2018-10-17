Possible Terror Attack Kills 13 at Crimea School

More than a dozen people are dead and around 50 injured after an explosion at a school in Russian-annexed Crimea.

Russia says the blast was the result of some sort of explosive device packed with metal objects at a college in the city of Kerch, where a new bridge links Crimea to Russia.

At least 13 people, most of them teenagers, are killed in an explosion at a college in Crimea, Russia says https://t.co/nAQ2A2WXHB pic.twitter.com/hj4Qh5RbpN — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) October 17, 2018

Most of the dead and wounded are teenagers and it’s being looked at as a possible terror attack.

