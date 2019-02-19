Post Malone and Keith Urban Wow Elvis Tribute Viewers

Keith Urban and Post Malone left viewers of NBC’s “Elvis All-Star Tribute” in awe after their duet on last night’s show. The two hit the stage to perform “Baby Where You Want Me To Go”‘ and after the performance social media was buzzing about the collaboration that featured Post playing the guitar in a bright yellow western suit. One fan said that Post was “wasting his talent on hip-hop” and another thought Urban should “add his version of ‘Burning Love’ to his set list.” Another fan even went as far as to say that they “needed a Keith Urban and Post Malone duet album, like, yesterday.” What did you think of the Malone and Urban jam session? Do you think Post Malone should think about leaving hip-hop and show his talents elsewhere?