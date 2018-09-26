POTUS & Sen. Graham back Kavanaugh amid explosive new allegations

President Trump and Republican Senator Linsey Graham took to Twitter Tuesday to back Brett Kavanaugh following a third accuser coming forward against the Supreme Court Nominee.

The pair also shed light on the “suspicion” surrounding the attorney, Michael Avenatti, who is representing the third accuser, Julie Swetnick.

Avenatti and Trump have a history as he is the lawyer who represents Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who is suing Trump over a non-disclosure agreement in connection to an alleged affair.

POTUS wrote:

Graham wrote:

